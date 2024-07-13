Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $859,950 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.94. 1,146,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,415. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.01 and its 200 day moving average is $192.25. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $248.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.67.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

