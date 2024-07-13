Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter worth about $2,137,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.10. 1,228,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.13. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

