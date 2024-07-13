Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.20. 1,561,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.