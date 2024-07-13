Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,395 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

KMI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 18,489,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,652,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

