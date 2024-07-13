Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,679 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.59. 31,856,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,115,638. The stock has a market cap of $325.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.