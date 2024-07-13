Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $2.82 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,129,000 after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,208,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,742,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,567,000 after buying an additional 123,628 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 734,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,129,000 after buying an additional 276,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 588,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,335,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.96. The company had a trading volume of 983,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,744. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $161.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.57 and its 200-day moving average is $152.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

