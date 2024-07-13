Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $3.10 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEC. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

