Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $322,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 198.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYK. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,906,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 147,506 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 65,037 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,519 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IYK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,880. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

