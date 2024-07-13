Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $351,000 Stake in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

MetroCity Bankshares stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. 38,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,235. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $707.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on MetroCity Bankshares from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MetroCity Bankshares

Insider Transactions at MetroCity Bankshares

In other MetroCity Bankshares news, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 625,016 shares in the company, valued at $15,000,384. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,015 shares of company stock worth $96,066 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.