Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,893,000 after acquiring an additional 256,551 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 494,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,761. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

