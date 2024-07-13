Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,009,381 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

