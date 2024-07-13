Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $214,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,472,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,280,000 after purchasing an additional 182,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $423,030,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,452,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AON from $289.00 to $287.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.36.

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

AON stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,699. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $344.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $290.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

