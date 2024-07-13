Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Invests $218,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after acquiring an additional 600,662 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 45,512.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,035 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

