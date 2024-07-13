Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Makes New $331,000 Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.52, for a total value of $13,085,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,906.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,833 shares of company stock valued at $119,087,583 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock traded down $13.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,242.31. 409,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,095. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $802.46 and a 1-year high of $1,369.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,307.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,203.37. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,403.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,414.06.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

