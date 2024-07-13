Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 2,768 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $250,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 80.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.35. 1,364,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,340. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $219.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

