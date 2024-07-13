Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,256 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.39. The company had a trading volume of 356,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $137.63.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Further Reading

