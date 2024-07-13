Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 224 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $5.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,161. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.20.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

