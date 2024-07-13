Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Sells 65,498 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 65,498 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,838,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,301,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.27. 11,684,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

