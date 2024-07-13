Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Owens Corning by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $177.46. 586,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,619. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.56 and its 200 day moving average is $162.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.42. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total value of $520,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,315. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

