Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 17,992 Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.39% of Guild worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt purchased 3,630 shares of Guild stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,113,528.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guild news, CEO Terry Lynn Schmidt acquired 3,630 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, for a total transaction of $58,515.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,113,528.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Mcgarry acquired 4,998 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $80,567.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,695.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,370 shares of company stock worth $214,346. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guild in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Guild Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE GHLD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.57. 853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,831. Guild Holdings has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $17.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $893.72 million, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Guild Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

