Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 1.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Hess by 17.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 10.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.38. 1,206,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day moving average is $149.04. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $131.61 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

