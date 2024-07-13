Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 3,556 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

NYSE CEIX traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $101.30. 291,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.33. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $114.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,710,430.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

