Empowered Funds LLC Buys 26,711 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 110.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,213,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $152.85. 2,675,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,413. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.69. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.