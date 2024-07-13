Empowered Funds LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 124.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 460,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $17.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

View Our Latest Report on Innoviva

Innoviva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.