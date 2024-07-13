Empowered Funds LLC Has $7.88 Million Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 879.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 128,445 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.21% of California Resources worth $7,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 67,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRC shares. Mizuho upped their price target on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

California Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE CRC traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $51.40. 952,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,967. California Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. California Resources had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. California Resources’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Insider Activity at California Resources

In related news, Director Mark Allen Mcfarland sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $1,779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,565.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

