Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.36% of Mativ worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mativ by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mativ by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mativ by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MATV stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 433,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,281. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33.

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio is -6.62%.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

