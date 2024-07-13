Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94,797 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 35,162 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 637,123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TWI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 578,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $550.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.85.

About Titan International

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $482.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

