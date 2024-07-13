Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.45% of ODP worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ODP by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,738. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.94.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

