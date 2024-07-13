Empowered Funds LLC Invests $7.05 Million in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 48,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth approximately $6,980,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lear by 6,008.3% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 29.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lear by 95.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,912,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,391,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEA

Lear Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.78. The company had a trading volume of 552,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.