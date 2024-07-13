Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,696 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Eagle Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.46. 460,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.34%.

EXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

