Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 10,803 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,300,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after acquiring an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,241,000 after purchasing an additional 446,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 36,975.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 362,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,850,000 after purchasing an additional 361,993 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HUM traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.22. 1,071,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,249. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

