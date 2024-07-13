Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 13,092 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Kelly Services worth $4,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Kelly Services by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,426. The company has a market cap of $753.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $25.27.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

