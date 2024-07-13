Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 6,300 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Koppers worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Koppers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Koppers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Koppers by 7.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,597,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850 over the last ninety days. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KOP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 139,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Koppers

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Stories

