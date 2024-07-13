Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CNM stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $51.22. 1,248,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,028. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,416.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $298,427.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,200 shares of company stock worth $6,511,569. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Read Our Latest Report on CNM

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.