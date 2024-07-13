Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 128,628 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 128,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after buying an additional 54,895 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 175,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,120,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,009.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 116,658 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. 1,014,140 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.