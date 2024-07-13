Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,557 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 63,058 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.36% of Foot Locker worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 71,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Foot Locker by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,598 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $298,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $100,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.8 %

Foot Locker stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,661. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

