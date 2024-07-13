Empowered Funds LLC Sells 139,317 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,317 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Par Pacific worth $8,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. 811,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,953. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.01. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

