Empowered Funds LLC Sells 20,196 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,196 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $388,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,312.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $388,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,312.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock valued at $68,928,479. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.90. 1,251,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,179. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.10 and a 52-week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.50.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

