Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 152,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,621,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,423,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,845,000 after buying an additional 3,976,676 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,447.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,460,000 after buying an additional 3,514,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,642,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $395,270,000 after buying an additional 3,368,427 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,332,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,333,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.