Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 173.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Engie Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY remained flat at $15.27 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. Engie has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $18.15.
About Engie
