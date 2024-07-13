Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 173.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENGIY remained flat at $15.27 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,793. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. Engie has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $18.15.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

