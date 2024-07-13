Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 19,810 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of E. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in ENI by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in ENI by 365.8% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 263,362 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in ENI by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 62,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Stock Performance

ENI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.09. 216,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,895. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.83 billion. ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.372 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on E. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ENI in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENI

About ENI

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.