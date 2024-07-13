Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Short Interest Up 223.9% in June

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 223.9% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Entain Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GMVHY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,533. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.30. Entain has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $17.97.
About Entain
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.