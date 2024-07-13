Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 30,830 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 851,313 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after buying an additional 314,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,750,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.59. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.