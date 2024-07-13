Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 365.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 409.5% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $245.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.20.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

