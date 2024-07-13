Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,566 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $57.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

