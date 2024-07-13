Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $918.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $923.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $930.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $674.41 and a one year high of $1,034.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Baird R W downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWW

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.