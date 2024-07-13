Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 11,368 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $181.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average of $167.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

