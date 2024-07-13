Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 23,940 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,121 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

BK opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

