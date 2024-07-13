Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $2,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.1 %

SBUX opened at $74.83 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

