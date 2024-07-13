Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $10.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 5,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

